Metro Vancouver rejects Hazelmere Valley development

Surrey councillors on the Metro board – (from left) Tom Gill, Bruce Hayne, Barbara Steele and Mike Starchuk – at the public hearing held June 13 regarding the Hazelmere Valley proposal. (Tracy Holmes photo)

UPDATE: Metro Vancouver’s board of directors has voted against an amendment bylaw that would have facilitated a 145-lot subdivsion in the Hazelmere Valley.

The vote followed a nearly two-hour discussion that included nearly 30 minutes of behind-closed-door talks.

Metro Vancouver’s board of directors are struggling with a request to amend the regional growth strategy that was prompted by a proposal to build a 145-lot subdivsion in the Hazelmere Valley.

Friday morning, as a result of discussion that began with a suggestion by Surrey Coun. Mike Starchuk that the application be referred back to the City of Surrey due to new information he received after last week’s public hearing, the board voted minutes after 10 a.m. to close the meeting temporarily following a request for legal advice.

“Several people have suggested legal realities and I’m uncomfortable going forward,” Coun. Richard Stewart said.

The City of Surrey had asked for the bylaw amendment change in order to move a development – proposed by Lapierre Holdings and Hazelmere Golf Course for 18115, 18147 and 18253 0 Ave. – forward.

Without the change, the project cannot proceed.

Friday, the board had been expected to vote on two recommendations: to give third reading to the requested amendment bylaw, and to pass and adopt it.

Following the closed-door meeting, they voted against holding a new public hearing

A public hearing on the matter was held last week.

Surrey council gave the development application third reading last September, then asked Metro for an amendment to the regional growth strategy that would redesignate the 23.7-hectare site to general urban from rural and extend the urban containment boundary to encompass the new general-urban area.

An agent for the developer told council in September that the development, if approved, would include a return of 10.7 acres of golf-course land to the ALR; three acres of park; and protection of 7.8 acres of natural area.

Proponents had described the project as key to the golf course’s continued viability; a “strategic move” by Hazelmere to counter a declining trend in the golf industry.

Supporters had said it will create jobs, and that it was “unprecedented” with regard to efforts to involve the Semiahmoo First Nation in the process.

Opponents had described it as inappropriate for the site, with concerns including the infrastructure required, as well as impacts on the area’s aquifers, schools, traffic volumes and the Little Campbell River.

Metro staff had recommended the board decline the application, stating in a report that there was “no substantial rationale or demonstrated need” to expand urban development into the Hazelmere Valley.

More to come…

The 145-lot subdivision proposed for the Hazelmere Valley, on 0 Avenue between 180 and 184 Streets. (Aplin Martin report graphic)