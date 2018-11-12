White Rock RCMP are investigating after an 18-year-old was shot early Sunday. (File photo)

18-year-old to hospital after shots fired in White Rock

Police investigating early-morning incident

Police are investigating after a young man was shot early Sunday in White Rock.

Staff Sgt. Daryl Creighton confirmed the incident happened just after midnight.

Police responded to “multiple complaints of shots fired” in the 15500-block of Columbia Avenue, Creighton told Peace Arch News.

“Police responded and found evidence of a shooting, however no victim was located. While patrolling the area, police located the 18 year old, male victim several blocks away.”

The 18-year-old was taken to hospital, Creighton said.

According to reports, the injury was non-life-threatening, and three people were arrested.

The commotion was the subject of much discussion on Facebook Sunday, with commenters describing “a lot of yelling, guns, police hunt, K9.”

“One of the take downs was literally in front of our house too,” Leah LaVanway writes in a post to the If you live in South Surrey/White Rock page. “With the K9 and assault rifles.

“I heard commotion and yelling outside running up our alley. Then I jumped up and ran to my door as about 5 officers were running through my yard calling out with the k9, it was the cops who had the rifles not the runners.”

More to come…

Previous story
Murder charge laid after ‘altercation’ at Port Coquitlam home
Next story
Pot company hopes to replace jobs lost in mill closure in B.C. town

Just Posted

18-year-old to hospital after shots fired in White Rock

Police investigating early-morning incident

PHOTOS: White Rock Remembrance Day ceremony

Residents gather to pay respect Canada’s fallen soldiers

Surrey firefighters tackle blaze at Guildford home

The house appeared to be vacant, according to a Black Press freelancer at the scene

‘And then the guns fell silent’: Thousands gather in Cloverdale to commemorate Remembrance Day

Veterans, dignitaries, Surrey residents remember 100 years since end of First World War

Surrey flying ace brought ‘swift death to the enemy’

John McKay served with Canadian, English and American forces

Trudeau warns of dangers of nationalist leaders at historic armistice gathering

U.S. President Donald Trump in recent weeks described himself as a nationalist

Pot company hopes to replace jobs lost in mill closure in B.C. town

About 200 workers lost their jobs when the Tolko sawmill in Merritt shuttered in 2016

Murder charge laid after ‘altercation’ at Port Coquitlam home

Jonathon Shingoose, 36, was rushed to hospital, but did not survive

Funding announcement promises to drive business innovation in B.C.

Minister is scheduled to make the announcement at the Penticton campus of Okanagan College

Remembrance Day game: Cougars edge Giants in Langley faceoff

Head coach Michael Dyck said his team didn’t ‘deserve’ to win Sunday’s game against Prince George.

Ticats destroy Lions 48-8 in CFL East Division semifinal

Wally Buono’s last game as B.C. coach ends in disappointment

Olympic decision time for Calgarians in 2026 plebiscite

Calgary’s ‘88 legacy is considered among the most successful in Olympic Games history

Police look for man accused in New Westminster poppy fund theft

Staff at the legion say a man grabbed the donation tin while paying for food

Canadians mark Remembrance Day, 100 years since end of First World War

The sombre crowd stood in near-silence as it reflected on the battles that ended a century ago, and those that have come since

Most Read