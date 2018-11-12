18-year-old to hospital after shots fired in White Rock

White Rock RCMP are investigating after an 18-year-old was shot early Sunday. (File photo)

Police are investigating after a young man was shot early Sunday in White Rock.

Staff Sgt. Daryl Creighton confirmed the incident happened just after midnight.

Police responded to “multiple complaints of shots fired” in the 15500-block of Columbia Avenue, Creighton told Peace Arch News.

“Police responded and found evidence of a shooting, however no victim was located. While patrolling the area, police located the 18 year old, male victim several blocks away.”

The 18-year-old was taken to hospital, Creighton said.

According to reports, the injury was non-life-threatening, and three people were arrested.

The commotion was the subject of much discussion on Facebook Sunday, with commenters describing “a lot of yelling, guns, police hunt, K9.”

“One of the take downs was literally in front of our house too,” Leah LaVanway writes in a post to the If you live in South Surrey/White Rock page. “With the K9 and assault rifles.

“I heard commotion and yelling outside running up our alley. Then I jumped up and ran to my door as about 5 officers were running through my yard calling out with the k9, it was the cops who had the rifles not the runners.”

