UPDATE: City of Delta applauds ‘outstanding work’ of crews fighting warehouse fire

Firefighters work to extinguish a large fire at a warehouse in Delta Sunday morning. (Shane MacKichan photos)

A large warehouse fire in Delta early Sunday morning is expected to take hours to extinguish.

Delta Police Department public affairs manager Cris Leykauf told Black Press Media at 10:30 a.m. Sunday that police and Delta Fire Department firefighters are currently on scene of a warehouse fire on the 10000-block of Hornby Drive. The warehouse is attached to a greenhouse.

“Officers noted the smoke coming from the area at roughly 730 am and DFD was dispatched at roughly the same time,” Leykauf wrote in an email.

“The fire is very large and DFD has multiple units on scene. There is no one reported inside the structure and no reported injuries / casualties. It appears that this will take several hours to be able to extinguish.”

Area resident Gord Wright snapped photos of the smoke plume shortly after 8 a.m. Sunday. He said smoke was still lingering after he left church, about an hour later.

“From what I found out on Twitter, it’s at a greenhouse. It’s around 99 and Ladner Trunk Road. Somebody said it was a facility that has been empty since March,” Wright said Sunday morning.

In a news release issued by the city Sunday, the City of Delta confirmed 30 firefighters battled the blaze at 10250 Hornby Dr. after being called to the structure at 7:28 a.m.

“Delta’s firefighters contained the fire to the involved shipping/receiving section of the structure. Due to Delta’s fire crews’ outstanding work, the fire did not affect any other exposed building close to the location,” the release states. “The fire is now in the late stages of extinguishment, and crews are being released from the scene; however, fire crews will remain on scene until the fire is extinguished.”

Here’s an update at 7:48 AM looking directly east on Dawn Drive pic.twitter.com/OiES3EF5zf — Gord Wright (@gordwright) November 1, 2020