Report of distraught person draws RCMP response to South Surrey neighbourhood

Police were on scene in 15000-block of King George Blvd; situation now resolved, RCMP say

A report of a distraught person who “may have had a weapon” drew a heavy police response to the 1500-block of King George Boulevard Monday morning – temporarily closing the busy street to traffic in one direction.

According to Surrey RCMP, officers – as well as those with the Emergency Response Team – were on the scene at about 9 a.m., and Cpl. Vanessa Munn told Peace Arch News shortly after 12:30 p.m. that the situation had recently been resolved.

No arrests have yet been made, she said, adding that King George Boulevard is now open in all directions.



