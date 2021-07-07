Repairs underway to smooth settled section of Highway 17 in Delta

Project expected to be completed by July 23; road will be reduced to one lane each way

Work is underway to repair a section of Highway 17 in Delta that has settled since the road was completed in 2013. (BC Government/flickr.com photo)

Work is underway to repair a section of Highway 17 in Delta that has settled since the road was completed in 2013.

In a press release, B.C.’s Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure said it has been monitoring affected sections of Highway 17, also known as the South Fraser Perimeter Road, for the past several years and has done some levelling work previously to smooth out the dips in the road.

Now that the ground under one section of the highway has settled sufficiently, long-term repairs can begin. Two other sections will go through similar repairs when the settling there has stopped.

The existing road surface in both directions between the 80th Street connector and Highway 91 connector will be removed so that the road base can be rebuilt, then that section of highway will be resurfaced.

The work will begin in the westbound lanes and that section of Highway 17 will be reduced to one lane in each direction for the duration. With favourable weather, the project is expected to be completed by July 23, 2021. Drivers should expect minor delays.

The work is almost immediately adjacent to the Highway 91/17 upgrade project, and the ministry and its contractors will work to minimize traffic disruption between the two projects. Drivers should check drivebc.ca for updates.

A $1.3-million contract for the repairs has been awarded to New Westminster-based Winvan Paving Ltd.



