Work is to get underway today on two Peace Arch Hospital parking lots. (Tracy Holmes photo)

Repairs planned for White Rock’s hospital parking lots

Notice issued Thursday advises of May 14-16 work

Parking lot repairs and maintenance that will temporarily restrict some of the staff stalls at Peace Arch Hospital is to get underway today (Monday).

According to a May 10 notice to staff issued by Fraser Health, the work, set for May 14-16, will impact the physician parking lot on Russell Avenue, and the patient visitor lot on the complex’s southeast corner.

“This sheduled maintenance will limit the available staff parking in these two areas,” the notice states.

“Upon completion of this project, all parking stall lines, numbers and ground markings will be refreshed. All the potholes will also be repaired. These enhancements will improve the overall patient/staff parking experience.”

Asphalt repairs and line painting is planned for early mornings and late evenings, it adds. Staff are being encouraged to allow extra time to park before their shift.


tholmes@peacearchnews.com

Visit us at peacearchnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

A map details the hospital-parking areas to be affected by the repairs and maintenance. (Fraser Health graphic)

Previous story
VIDEO: Personal stories shared at Peace Arch Hospice society grand opening
Next story
Dozens killed in Gaza as US Embassy opens in Jerusalem

Just Posted

Richmond woman killed in head on crash with Surrey semi driver in Blaine

The woman’s Honda Accord crossed the centre line

South Surrey senior warns of rough road crossing

Fraser Health says caution signage outside Peace Arch Hospital had been knocked down

More than 5,000 summer jobs coming to Lower Mainland, feds announce

Employment Minister Patty Hadju announces Canada Summer Job program numbers in South Surrey

New ‘Play Surrey’ contest for musicians to perform at Canada Day, Fusion Festival events

Winners to receive performance time slot, $200 honorarium and $100 Tim Hortons gift card

Art show at rodeo raising money for children’s charities

Eighteen western Canadian artists join in this weekend’s Cloverdale festivities.

VIDEO: Two early morning fires keep Surrey fire crews busy

The pair of fires started shortly after midnight

Elizabeth May, Kennedy Stewart criminally charged in Trans Mountain protests

Both MPs face criminal contempt charges after allegedly violating a court order

Comedian Joe Rogan brings Strange Times Tour to B.C.

Show on Friday, Aug. 24 at Abbotsford Centre

COLUMN: Building a coastal refinery in B.C. is just ‘common sense’

Coastal refineries would also protect our oceans, writes Black Press chairman David Black

Delta railway injury caused by inadequate safety training, says safety board

The December 2016 incident saw a worker seriously injured while removing snow from the track

Canadian ‘Superman’ star Margot Kidder dead at 69

Actress had played Lois Lane opposite Christoper Reeve

Potentially hazardous mould found in Canadian warship

The military officer in charge of naval engineering says the health of sailors remains the navy’s top priority

Salmon virus found in farmed salmon linked to disease in B.C. chinook

New research by Pacific Salmon Foundation shows a strain of the virus may be affecting wild salmon

B.C. home prices virtually unchanged in April: report

Real estate association says prices rose by just 0.2 per cent compared to same time last year

Most Read