Rental accommodation is hard to find in many B.C. communities. (Flickr)

Renters, landlords to be quizzed on B.C. problems

Premier John Horgan now has dozens of policy reviews underway

Premier John Horgan has announced a task force of MLAs to tour the province looking for ways to improve the rental housing situation in B.C.

The move follows increased funding for the Residential Tenancy Branch to reduce wait times for landlords and tenants with disputes, and extensions of the Rental Assistance and Shelter Aid for Elderly Renters programs announced in the February budget.

The rental task force brings the number of policy reviews undertaken by the B.C. NDP government to more than 30, covering most aspects of provincial policy.

Horgan appointed Vancouver-West End MLA Spencer Chandra-Herbert as his advisor on rental housing, to identify options for increasing security and fairness for renters and landlords, and a review of existing laws.

Also on the task force are Saanich North and the Islands Green Party MLA Adam Olsen and NDP MLA Ronna-Rae Leonard from Courtenay-Comox.

