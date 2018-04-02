Mould can be seen throughout the bathroom in this Abbotsford home that has been advertised for rent.

Rental home features mould and ‘rat poo’

Fraser Valley man horrified after viewing house for rent

An Abbotsford man who looked at a rental home this weekend was so horrified by the mould and run-down conditions he witnessed that he is sharing photos of the residence as a warning to others.

Jason Jones and his wife found an ad on Craigslist for the four-bedroom home in west Abbotsford.

The couple and their two kids are in need of a new place because the rent in their current home is going up more than they can afford for their one-income family.

The rental home was being advertised for $1,600 a month, and they made an appointment to do a walk-through.

Jones said they were told that the home was ready to be moved into.

In the area’s tight rental market – the vacancy rate was listed at just 0.2 per cent in November – the couple was excited to potentially find a great deal that suited their needs.

But their excitement quickly turned to horror.

“We came across minor mould in each room, a rotten deck and old tenant stuff everywhere. Rat poo (was) in the bedroom,” Jones said.

He said the landlord was not willing to make any repairs, and wanted the tenants to move out after a year, with no lease agreement.

Jones said another family from Langley also came to view the home, and told him that the landlord owns another house in Abbotsford which they had viewed and which was equally as bad.

Jones is dismayed about the situation because the high cost of renting a suitable – and safe – home seems to be out of range for many families.

He’s worried that someone will eventually end up renting the home because they have nowhere else to go, and will end up getting sick from the mould.

“I am trying to stop these things from happening to others. It’s not fair. It’s just going to get worse if they (landlords) get away with it,” Jones said.

Section 32 of the Residential Tenancy Act of BC states that a landlord must keep their property in a “state of decoration and repair that complies with the health, safety and housing standards required by law,” we all as making it “suitable for occupation by a tenant.”

Health Canada says the potential risks of exposure to mould include allergic reactions, wheezing and shortness of breath, symptoms of asthma, and eye, nose and throat irritation.

“Breathing in large amounts of these spores and the by-products they produce and negatively impact your health,” the agency states.

 

This photo shows what is believed to be rat feces along the floor of one of the bedrooms.

Mould along the ceiling.

Previous story
New federal deal unlocks $2.2B in TransLink cash
Next story
VIDEO: Delta robbery suspect in custody after Surrey crash

Just Posted

VIDEO: Surrey luxury mansion on sale for $28.8 million

Need a helipad, two lakes and 50 parking spaces? Then this might be the right place for you

Surrey girl celebrates 15th birthday with ‘Wild Roses’ EP release

Ashley Pater’s new EP features five original songs

Art brings Sikh Heritage Month to life in Surrey

Kala-Art Exhibition at Surrey City Hall the first of five events in April

VIDEO: Delta robbery suspect in custody after Surrey crash

Vehicle that allegedly caused the accident may have been involved in an armed robbery in Ladner

PHOTOS: Two police units crash in Surrey on Easter Monday

Drivers treated for minor injuries after unmarked dog unit SUV and marked RCMP vehicle crash

UPDATED: Sedins announce this will be their last NHL season

Vancouver Canucks stars say they’re done in 2018

Teen trapped in Los Angles pipe for 12 hours

Rescuers managed to save the teen after he fell down a drainage pipe

Shambhala announces 2018 lineup

Claude VonStroke, Feed Me, Destructo on the list

New federal deal unlocks $2.2B in TransLink cash

Money will help pay for Ottawa’s share of projects like Surrey light rail, Millennium Line expansion

Keep styrofoam out of your garbage or pay the price

New regulations will take effect in Metro Vancouver on July 1

Rental home features mould and ‘rat poo’

Fraser Valley man horrified after viewing house for rent

The battle to exempt medicinal cannabis from excise taxes

Medical marijuana users set lobbying push on federal cannabis tax proposal

Up to 30 people possibly exposed to a used needle at Toronto health fair

According to a doctor needles were not consistently changed between clients

Fort McMurray wildfire forces man to lose weight

An Alberta man says Fort McMurray wildfire saved his life by forcing weight loss

Most Read