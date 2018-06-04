(Black Press file)

Reminder: TransLink fares go up 5-10 cents on Canada Day

Agency says fare hikes, announced last fall, will help fund B-line bus routes, more Skytrain cars

Translink is reminding passengers it’ll cost passenger an extra five to 10 cents to take public transit, starting July 1.

  • Single-use concession fares will increase by five cents for Stored Value fares and 10 cents for cash fares
  • Single-use adult fares will increase by 10 cents (includes HandyDART)
  • DayPass fares will increase by 25 cents
  • Monthly pass fares will increase between $1 and $2, depending on zone type
  • Fare increases will be the same on West Coast Express

“Even with these increases, Metro Vancouver continues to have the lowest average fares of all major Canadian cities,” Translink said in a news release on Monday.

The authority said the higher fares will help fund aspects of the mayors’ council on regional transportation’s 10-year vision, including five new B-line bus routes, better bus and HandyDART service, and more SkyTrain and Canada Line cars.

READ MORE: TransLink plan now awaits green light from mayors


laura.baziuk@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Gunman opens fire at football games in Texas
Next story
ID clinic to help homeless seniors in Surrey

Just Posted

VIDEO: Surrey group protests against Kinder Morgan pipeline purchase

Protest took place outside of Liberal MP Randeep Sarai’s office in Whalley at 12:30 p.m.

VIDEO: Pipeline protest at South Surrey MP’s office

Part of 80 such protests announced across Canada today

Surrey athletes on the podium at BC High School Track and Field Championships

Medals aplenty at provincial meet in Langley last week

White Rock police investigate ‘random’ carjacking

Incident occurred at Pacific Avenue and Habgood Street Friday night

First independent announces run for Delta council

Seaquam alumnus Darcy Green is running in the 2018 election

Surrey looks to Florida, Hawaii to solve peacock problem

Public meeting now expected in July, city says

Multiple cars hit by falling feces at park, B.C. woman says

Abbotsford woman thought at first ‘real big bird’ with bad ‘diarrhea’ was to blame

Justices side with Colorado baker on same-sex wedding cake

The Supreme Court ruled Monday for a Colorado baker who wouldn’t make a wedding cake for a same-sex couple

Taxes, housing pressures measured in B.C. small business survey

Minister Bruce Ralston seeks input from business owners during June

Reminder: TransLink fares go up 5-10 cents on Canada Day

Agency says fare hikes, announced last fall, will help fund B-line bus routes, more Skytrain cars

Metro Vancouver home sales fall 35% in May

Real Estate Board of Greater Vancouver says single homes nudge mark where prices can fall

Gunman opens fire at football games in Texas

Five people were injured when a man opened fire at a football games in Dallas

NHL playoffs weekly roundup

Vegas Golden Knights look to pull even with Caps tonight in Washington

Community rallies behind nurse after horse riding accident

Keya Milaire suffered a broken back, cracked ribs, fractured pelvis when her friend’s horse spooked

Most Read