Centennial Beach at Boundary Bay Regional Park at low tide. (Grace Kennedy photo)

Regional parks in Delta reopen after long weekend closures

Around 600 vehicles were turned away from Boundary Bay Regional Park on April 11 alone

Metro Vancouver has reopened Boundary Bay and Deas Island regional parks after closing them over the Easter long weekend.

The closures on April 9, and subsequent reopenings on April 15, were both done at the request of the City of Delta.

The city asked Metro Vancouver to close the parks after B.C. announced the closure of all provincial parks on April 8.

“Our top priority is always public safety. We needed to close Metro Vancouver’s destination parks in Delta ahead of the long weekend to avoid gatherings that would spread COVID-19. Now we hope we have found a compromise where local residents will still be able to safely make use of these parks,” Mayor George Harvie said in press release. “I want to thank the vast majority of people for practicing safe physical distancing in parks and throughout the community. It is important that we continue to do this.”

Delta police and traffic safety personnel were stationed at the intersection of 3rd Avenue and Boundary Bay Road over the long weekend to flag cars and ensure that only residents entered the Boundary Bay village area. City engineering also posted signs in the area all the way out to Highway 17 letting people know that Boundary Bay Regional Park was closed and that the area was off limits to all but local traffic.

According to a press release, around 600 vehicles were turned away from Boundary Bay Regional Park on April 11 alone.

“While this closure has been a hardship on locals who use these parks on a regular basis, without the closure for the Easter long weekend, meeting Dr. Bonnie Henry’s physical distancing directives in these locations would have been extremely challenging,” the release says. “The city has consistently acted proactively to limit the spread of COVID-19 and protect public health, including by taking actions like these closures to protect the community.”

With the long weekend over, the City of Delta requested that Metro Vancouver allow access to both Deas Island and Boundary Bay regional parks for those who can reach the parks without a vehicle.

Parking lots for both parks will remain closed to discourage potential large gatherings, and park facilities such as playgrounds, docks, rental facilities and picnic areas are also closed.

As well, the city is implementing additional parking limitations in Boundary Bay — which will be actively enforced —to maintain safety and make sure the narrow roads in the area are clear in case of emergency.

RELATED: Delta asks province to allow local police, bylaw officers to enforce COVID-19 orders (April 14, 2020)

SEE ALSO: Delta police seize nearly 4,000 surgical masks from two re-sellers (April 15, 2020)

SEE ALSO: No, Delta police are not pulling over cars to check for social distancing (April 1, 2020)


editor@northdeltareporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CoronavirusDeltaparks

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Here2Talk: B.C. launches free counselling service for post-secondary students
Next story
Pandemic means changes for door-to-door newspaper delivery

Just Posted

Denning group of health clinics in Surrey want residents to know – we’re open

Staff at clinics say they’re worried people aren’t getting care due to fear or misconceptions

Surrey 6/49 ticket holder wins $16 million

Ticket in April 15 draw the only one in Canada to match all six numbers for jackpot

Regional parks in Delta reopen after long weekend closures

Around 600 vehicles were turned away from Boundary Bay Regional Park on April 11 alone

Surrey school district providing child care for essential workers at three sites

Union says more than 200 support staff wanted to help

Possible heritage oak in Clayton to be cut down

Cloverdale resident not giving up fight to save ‘heritage tree’

We’re In This Together: Black Press Media puts callout for feel-good community stories

We want to tell uplifting stories you’ve seen in your community during the pandemic

Pandemic means changes for door-to-door newspaper delivery

Black Press asks readers across B.C. to be patient as carriers are asked not to touch surfaces

COVID-19: ICBC waives fees for cancelling insurance in pandemic

Brokers can renew or lower vehicle coverage by phone or email

Here2Talk: B.C. launches free counselling service for post-secondary students

Province expedites new mental health app in wake of COVID-19 pandemic

COVID-19 virtual town halls set for April 17-23 around B.C.

Regional health authorities now accepting questions online

U.S. officials look for B.C. man suspected of vandalizing Death Valley National Park

Rangers believe the man travelled with a dog named Lacy on his way to an off-road race

Mission inmate dies from apparent complications of COVID-19

Virus continues to spread inside medium security unit as 54 inmates, six staff test positive

B.C. liquor, cannabis sales up in March, now levelled off to seasonal norms

Sale figures are not released, but percentages show huge percentage increases

COVID-19: B.C. business, local governments get further tax relief

Commercial school tax reduced, late payments extended

Most Read