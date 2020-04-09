Paddle boarders watch the 40th annual Polar Bear Swim at Centennial Beach in Delta, B.C. on Jan. 1, 2020. (Ryan-Alexander McLeod photo)

Regional parks in Delta closed for the long weekend

Boundary Bay and Deas Island parks closed ‘until further notice’ on Thursday, April 9

Metro Vancouver has closed Boundary Bay and Deas Island regional parks for the Easter long weekend.

Delta Mayor George Harvie announced the closures during a virtual townhall Thursday morning after sending a request to the regional authority to close the parks on Wednesday. Metro Vancouver later announced the parks would be closed “until further notice.”

Metro Vancouver closed the parking lots at Boundary Bay and Deas Island parks on March 24, also at the mayor’s request, in an effort to limit gatherings and encourage people to practice safe physical distancing.

However, many residents have complained about the number of people parking on local streets and using the parks anyway, particularly in Boundary Bay, causing traffic headaches for locals and raising concerns about park-goers ignoring public health orders about social distancing.

“Looking at 10 days of sunshine and our experience even last year when the public beaches in Vancouver were closed, people were coming to Centennial [Beach] and creating an impossible situation in so far as crowd control,” Harvie said during the virtual townhall.

Delta Police Chief Neil Dubord went on to outline the city’s plan to enforce the closure in Boundary Bay. Starting Friday, April 10, traffic safety personnel will be stationed alongside Delta police officers at the intersection of 3rd Avenue and Boundary Bay Road to flag cars and ensure that only residents are entering the Boundary Bay village area.

“Not everyone unfortunately goes to social media and goes to the website, listens to news and radio, and will know that the park is closed. They may travel with their family from some distance to be able to come down to Centennial Beach,” Dubord said during the townhall. “We hope not to see too many people coming in there that will be looking for parking spots or other ways to enter into Centennial [Beach] by going into Boundary Bay.”

City engineering will also be posting signs in the area going all the way out to Highway 17 saying the park is closed and the area is off limits to all but local traffic.

“We’re going to sign it well, we’re going to assign some police officers there with the marked police car and the traffic safety personnel, and in addition we’ll work with [City of Delta]engineering on any other issues that arise,” Dubord said.

SEE ALSO: White Rock’s promenade to close to the public (April 8, 2020)

SEE ALSO: Christopherson Steps, 1,001 Steps closed due to COVID-19 (April 8, 2020)


editor@northdeltareporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CoronavirusDeltaparks

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C., Alberta health ministers urge public to stay home Easter weekend
Next story
Vote on new COVID-19 relief bill awaits deal on how to question ministers

Just Posted

Urban Safari Rescue Society starts online video presentations

Animal shelter struggling to stay afloat during pandemic

Surrey RCMP say $14K in stolen phones recovered following investigation

Police say phones reportedly being sold on Facebook Marketplace

Regional parks in Delta closed for the long weekend

Boundary Bay and Deas Island parks closed ‘until further notice’ on Thursday, April 9

Young Muslims offer helping hand to isolated residents throughout Lower Mainland

Neighbourhood Helper campaign aims to get help to people who can’t leave their homes

COVID-19: Daily update on the pandemic in Surrey, White Rock and beyond

APRIL 9: Abbotsford inmate diagnosed with COVID-19, temporary rent-supplement applications open

VIDEO: B.C. singer creates frontline workers tribute song

Cambree Lovesy’s song saluting those battling COVID-19 draws interest online

Researchers to study whether plasma of recovered patients can treat COVID-19

Plasma is the liquid portion of the blood that contains the antibodies that protect against illness

B.C., Alberta health ministers urge public to stay home Easter weekend

Regional politicians, online petition calling for closure of provincial border to non-essential traffic

Human rights complaint over city’s Pride flag tossed out

Kari Simpson’s attempt to block Langley City’s flag raising has failed

Abbotsford prison has confirmed COVID-19 case

Pacific Regional Treatment Centre is the third prison in B.C. in one week to confirm case

B.C.’s COVID-19 rent supplement starts taking applications

$300 to $500 to landlords for April, May and June if eligible

Canadian Olympian diagnosed with heart failure, possible exposure to COVID-19

Olympic soccer star Karina LeBlanc diagnosed with pleural effusion

B.C. unveils $5M for mental health supports during the COVID-19 pandemic

Will include virtual clinics and resources for British Columbians, including front-line workers

B.C. First Nations Health Authority launches virtual doctor program

Program to provide primary health care through COVID-19 pandemic

Most Read