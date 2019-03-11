Repaired White Rock Pier to include concrete deck

The city has issued an RFP for reconstruction of the structure, which was damaged last December

When the iconic White Rock Pier has been repaired and is reopened to the public, pedestrians will stroll along a deck made of concrete, overlaid with wooden planks. But it will be strong enough to support the weight of emergency vehicles, as well.

The City of White Rock has issued a request for proposals (RFP) for the reconstruction of the wooden pier – which has been a fixture on the waterfront for a century – after it was partially destroyed by a significant windstorm Dec. 20.

The RFP, which is only for the damaged section of the pier, notes that the contractor will be responsible for the supply and installation of “precast reinforced concrete deck slabs complete with timber decking, handrails, conduit, and water piping.”

Preliminary drawings attached to the RFP show that the rebuilt section of the pier is to be supported by steel pipes filled with concrete.

City communications manager Farnaz Farrokhi told Peace Arch News via email Monday that the steel piles are capped with a concrete deck for structural strength and a wooden deck for walk-ability.

“The new wooden planks are designed to be slightly thicker than the existing planks so they can bear the load of an ambulance,” Farrokhi wrote.

The RFP, which was issued March 1 and closes March 19, says the reconstructed section will consist of a “more resilient structural system that looks similar to the original structure.”

The new pier design, Farrokhi wrote, is to closely match the existing pier in appearance and functionality while conforming to today’s building code, meeting earthquake standards, and is adjustable for seal-level rise.

Last January, a consultant hired to assess the damage determined that the cost to replace the entire structure is in the range of $16.2 million.

However, city councillors elected to go with a phased approach for the reconstruction, and approved the addition of $5.4 million to its current 2018 to 2022 financial plan.

The city won’t be on the hook for the full amount, however, according to a staff report presented at council’s Feb. 11 meeting.

In the report, staff say an estimated $3.1 million of the total is expected to be paid for by the city’s insurance, with more relief anticipated from a federal infrastructure grant applied for by the city.

Help from the provincial Disaster Financial Assistance fund is also expected to lighten the cost burden.

According to the RFP, the target completion date of the pier reconstruction is July 31.

The RFP also notes that treated timber components, including timber planks, of the pier that cannot be re-used will be given to the White Rock Museum.

 

Artist rendering of the proposed deck repairs.

