Red Seal training project in Surrey focused on recruiting immigrants

Province providing $600K to ACE Trades and Technical Institute in Surrey to deliver the skills

Red seal training will be provided to 36 immigrants in Surrey, through the provincial government.

“There’s a need for skilled tradespeople in B.C. and across the country,” said Nicholas Simons, minister of social development and poverty reduction. “This Red Seal certification project supports participants to improve their skills, broaden their work experience and maximize their earning potential.”

This new Community and Employer Partnership (CEP) project is aimed at immigrants with trades experience abroad or in Canada.

The government is providing $600,000 to ACE Trades and Technical Institute in Surrey to deliver skills and certification courses in three streams of the Industrial Trades Training for Red Seal Certification project in automotive service, millwrighting or welding.

“It can be challenging for immigrants and newcomers to find and keep good-paying jobs, even when they have experience from their home countries,” said Rachna Singh, NDP MLA for Surrey-Green Timbers. “This new CEP project is an excellent opportunity for the participants, and I wish them all the best of luck in their studies.”

The first intake, for automotive technician training, began on Feb. 16, while the second, for millwright training, is set to start on May 31. Finally the third intake – this one focused on welder training – will begin on Sept. 6.

A government press release states that in each case, participants are to receive 10 weeks of occupational, employability and life-skills training, four weeks of on-the-job work experience and one week of followup support to help them in their job search. The participants will also be schooled in Industry Training Authority BC documentation and certification courses in Electrical Safety Training Systems for Non-Electrical Workers, Occupational First Aid Level 1, Hazard Recognition, Personal Protective Equipment and Workplace Hazardous Materials Information System (WHMIS).

The ministry encourages anyone interested in finding out more about this project or other CEP projects to contact their local WorkBC centre.

Supneet Chawla, founder and CEO of ACE Trades and Technical Institute, says his outfit is excited to provide training in skills “sought out” by employers in the trades sector.

“In this unprecedented time, many people are evaluating their career goals,” Chawla noted. “This program supports tradespersons to achieve their certification goals, while gaining practical skills favoured for working as a journeyperson and getting the dream jobs they deserve.”



