A red Ferrari was busted on Canada Day for going more than 200 km/h on Highway 97 C in West Kelowna. (BC RCMP) A red Ferrari was busted on Canada Day for going more than 200 km/h on Highway 97 C in West Kelowna. (BC RCMP)

Red Ferrari goes into ‘warp speed’ on Okanagan highway

Canada Day speeder lands $483 ticket, impounded vehicle

RCMP busted the driver of a red Ferrari celebrating Canada Day a little too hard.

The Ferrari was caught going “warp speed” along Highway 97 C in West Kelowna.

Radars clocked the vehicle travelling at more than 200 kilometres an hour landing the driver a $483 ticket and an impounded car.

A BC RCMP Traffic tweet said, “Can’t outrun a police radio!”

“Obey speed limits and drive responsibly,” the tweet said.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. father charged with murder did not mention daughters while in hospital: RCMP corporal

Just Posted

Langley officer fires gun in Clayton confrontation, Surrey RCMP investigate

Several police vehicles on site in Clayton Wednesday afternoon, says freelancer

Police looking for Surrey robbery suspects

Armed robbery happened in the 12000-block of 82nd Avenue on May 11

‘All Aboard Washington’ officials to discuss possibility of Amtrak stop in Blaine

Canadian representatives invited to meet with mayor, city manager of Blaine

Surrey firefighters respond to three ‘major’ fires in less than 24 hours

Several people displaced after fires on July 1 and 2

Delta mayor joins push against Chinese reception at B.C. mayors’ convention

Port Coquitlam, Delta mayors opposed in light of recent events

VIDEO: Endangered wolf spotted swimming ashore on northern Vancouver Island

Island wolf population estimated at under 150 in 2008: VI-Wilds

B.C. father charged with murder did not mention daughters while in hospital: RCMP corporal

Victoria man on trial in Vancouver for deaths of Aubrey, 4, and Chloe, 6,

Appliance giant suing couple with Okanagan ties

Whirlpool Canada alleges more than 29,000 fraudulent claims filed resulting in $4 million payout

4 injured when man crashes stolen vehicle into crowd at Princeton music festival

Alcohol and, or, substance use is believed to have been a factor, police say

VIDEO: Friends launch fundraiser for B.C. woman run over twice in L.A.

‘We were sitting around and saying someone should do a GoFundMe’

Large quantities of drugs and cash seized at properties in Chilliwack and Surrey

Five arrests made after seizure of meth, cocaine, fentanyl, a firearm, vehicles and $41,000 cash

High gas prices: Most suppliers won’t release profit margin details for B.C. inquiry

Premier John Horgan ordered probe as price of gas climbed above $1.70 a litre in mid-May

Vancouver Island father acquitted in baby girl’s death

Warren Baader not guilty of manslaughter in 2016 death of daughter, Molly, in Port Alberni court

Graffiti on Greater Victoria trail sends pointed message to cyclists

Photos shared to Facebook spark cyclist, motorist debate

Most Read