The City of Chilliwack announced on Feb. 8, 2023 that Red Bull is building a manufacturing facility in Chilliwack in 2024. (Paul Henderson/ Chilliwack Progress)

Red Bull chooses Fraser Valley site to build new facility next year

New location near Highway 1 in Chilliwack will become part of Red Bull’s North American expansion

Red Bull has chosen the growing community of Chilliwack to establish its new facility next year.

“After an extensive Canadian site-selection process, the Chilliwack Economic Partners Corporation (CEPCO) and the City of Chilliwack are pleased to announce that Red Bull has chosen Chilliwack for a major new facility investment in support of their North American expansion plans,” according to a Feb. 8 press release.

The Red Bull global operations team worked closely with city and CEPCO officials as they conducted their due diligence to determine the best Canadian location for their investment.

The new Red Bull site is a 15-acre property on Brannick Place in the Chilliwack Food and Beverage Processing Park close to Highway 1.

The plant will produce premix of high-quality ingredients used in all Red Bull Energy Drinks. The pre-mix formula is currently made in Austria and Chilliwack plant will be the only other facility on the planet to provide premix ingredients required to meet high demand for the energy drinks.

“Red Bull’s decision to set up shop in Chilliwack is a fantastic investment for our community,” said Mayor Ken Popove. “On behalf of council, I would like to thank CEPCO’s leadership for their hard work on this project and thank Red Bull for choosing Chilliwack. We are excited to have them here!”

Chilliwack has earned a reputation as an excellent location for business with its accessible and extensive road and rail transportation network, and proximity to the Port of Vancouver and Sumas border crossing.

This, combined with Chilliwack’s business friendly approach to investment attraction, a skilled workforce, and a high quality of life in a scenic setting that aligns well with the overall Red Bull brand helped make it a good fit.

“CEPCO has been supporting Red Bull for almost a year as they searched for the right location,” said Brian Coombes, CEPCO president. “This good economic news is a great way to start 2023, as this new facility represents more jobs and an expanded corporate tax base for our growing community.”

Now that Chilliwack location has been determined by Red Bull officials, and the property purchase completed, the remainder of 2023 will see continued project planning and development prep in the lead-up to the start of construction in 2024.

RELATED: Molson chose Chilliwack in 2016

