Eight Polonia Sausage House products are believed to be contaminated with E. coli or listeria. (Vancouver Coast Health)

Recall issued over sausage sold in Surrey, Vancouver

Eight Polonia Sausage House products are believed to be contaminated with E. coli or listeria

Grocery shoppers in Surrey and Vancouver are being asked to avoid buying certain sausage products after a health inspection revealed bacterial contamination.

Vancouver Coastal Health issued an alert on Tuesday, warning people not to eat Polonia Sausage House products sold at four locations between Aug. 1 and Nov. 2:

  • Vancouver Sausage

    2434 E Hastings St., Vancouver

  • Vancouver Deli

    4286 Fraser St., Vancouver

  • Surrey Bakery

    14641 108 Ave., Surrey

  • Surrey Deli

    14045 104 Ave., Surrey

The health authority said the following products were contaminated with E. coli, listeria or other bacteria:

  • Cervelat Salami

  • Polish Salami

  • Ziger Salami

  • Hungarian Salami

  • Chorizo

  • Polish Smoked Sausage

  • Hot Hungarian

  • Gypsy Salami

Eating the products could lead to diarrhea, stomach cramps, vomiting, and fever, and could cause meningitis, kidney failure or other serious illnesses.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Surrey’s top cop ‘disappointed’ after council votes to pull out of RCMP contract
Next story
Northern B.C. port, operator face 10 fisheries violations

Just Posted

The struggles and successes of Surrey’s homeless housing project

Modular housing ‘freedom,’ for one, but some say project has exacerbated issues since its June opening

Jacked to be a Surrey city councillor

Councillor Jack Hundial was elected with 33,750 votes, under the Safe Surrey Coalition banner

Recall issued over sausage sold in Surrey, Vancouver

Eight Polonia Sausage House products are believed to be contaminated with E. coli or listeria

Driver dead after dump truck hits median, catches fire on Highway 1

Westbound traffic is snarled after fiery early morning crash near 176th Street

Surrey council unanimously passes motion to ‘cancel ’ LRT

TransLink ‘pausing’ work on the project as a result of the resolution

Cigar-shaped interstellar object could be alien probe: Harvard

Astronomers say ‘Oumuamua’ is unlikely to be an asteroid or comet

Feds unveil long-promised anti-poverty law

Goal is to lower poverty rates by 20 per cent from 2015 levels by the end of 2020

97-year-old B.C. veteran proudly displays 100-year-old Union Jack

Roy Shopland inherited the flag his mom brought to Canada when she emigrated from England in 1918.

Hockey league adopts B.C.-wide mental health program

MindRight will establish peer-to-peer support person for each team

Canadian trial to compare cannabis and fentanyl in relieving chronic pain

Firm says data needed to support claim that cannabis may help cut use of fentanyl when treating pain

Northern B.C. port, operator face 10 fisheries violations

DFO investigation leads to charges involving the Fairview Terminal expansion project

One year later: Police honour B.C. officer killed in shootout

Davidson, 53, killed in line of duty in Abbotsford on Nov. 6, 2017

Kids hockey should be about fun, not scores: minor hockey groups

Hockey Canada recommends that players under the age of nine play half-ice games and that no score is kept

Facebook blocks 115 accounts ahead of US midterm elections

The social media company shut down 30 Facebook accounts and 85 Instagram accounts

Most Read