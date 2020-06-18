Reaction to South Surrey racial-slur video could lead to charges: RCMP

Police say incident itself not a hate crime, but public response could be deemed criminal

RCMP are investigating following an incident in South Surrey in which a young man was caught on video using a racial slur against a South Asian man. However, it is members of the public who have allegedly issued threats and damaged property who could face charges, say police. (File photo)

Surrey RCMP have opened an investigation in connection with a recent incident caught on video of racial slurs being uttered in South Surrey.

The language used in the altercation was “very disturbing,” Cpl. Elenore Sturko said Wednesday (June 17), however, it does not meet the threshold of a hate crime. Police investigation determined the racialized comments were reactive and not a result of someone being targeted because of their race, she said.

Still, “it’s not acceptable and by not forwarding a report to Crown Counsel or charging, it’s not an endorsement of that behaviour,” Sturko added.

“But it does not meet the elements for us to press charges for what was said.”

Actions that followed in the aftermath of the video being posted online, however, do have potential to lead to charges, she said.

Sturko said the incident occurred on May 29. It began began as a driving dispute and escalated into a verbal confrontation in which one of the people involved used a racial slur, she said.

Video of the incident was posted online shortly after, but then was removed by the original poster, Sturko said. However, it recently resurfaced as a result of sharing on social media – and has been viewed more than 200,000 times since.

“As a result of that, I can tell you that there has been some threats associated to that video,” Sturko said.

“We don’t have sufficient evidence to go forward with any type of a hate crime… but we will be looking into allegations of harassment, intimidation and uttering threats against parties in that video.”

Both sides involved in the matter spoke to Peace Arch News. (PAN confirmed the identities of those involved, but due to the ongoing sensitivity of the situation, has chosen to not publicly name them or share the video.)

As of Thursday morning (June 18) the situation remained a source of significant distress for both sides.

The father of the young man who made the offensive comments described his son’s words as “horrible… words that should have never, ever been said… no matter what happened.” They were made “in an angry moment,” he said.

However, the video shows only part of what transpired, he continued, and that – along with a Facebook post by the victim’s son that followed – is leading others to take “malicious action,” including threats, property damage and more.

“It’s not something to downplay. It’s something bad that happened,” the man emphasized of his son’s comments. “But you know what? It doesn’t deserve this.”

He added that his son and family have tried to apologize for the comments, without success.

“We’re owning what’s happened,” the father said. “My son’s apologizing for this whole thing.”

But, “(the other party) needs to own his part as well.”

The son of the South Asian man at whom the comments were directed said the situation has caused extreme duress to his family, and that any apology at this point feels like damage control.

Those feelings aside, he said he does not condone the public’s response towards his neighbours.

“We are done trying to talk to that family, and we don’t have to be friends or wave at each other on the street,” he told PAN via text.

“But PLEASE, do not continue to call or harass them… The family deserves the attention for sure, but they do not deserve the hateful actions. There are other ways of getting justice and action, and the public knowledge has been enough.”

He appealed to the public to “take this time to have an uncomfortable conversation with your family and friends, with your colleagues and with your neighbours… and acknowledge the acts of casual racism that each and every one of us practices every day without knowing.”

“Please take this time to educate one on another on the racism that DOES exist in our communities across surrey, bc, and Canada, and please use this as a turning point for all of us on how to act moving forward and to treat everyone with kindness.”



