RCMP watchdog investigates how B.C. RCMP unit handles resource project protests

Complaints commission will assess if the group followed own policies and the law

A review is underway to look at how RCMP interact with protesters during resource protests like this one at Fairy Creek. (File - Black Press Media)

A review is underway to look at how RCMP interact with protesters during resource protests like this one at Fairy Creek. (File - Black Press Media)

The RCMP watchdog has launched a systemic investigation of the national police force’s British Columbia unit that deals with protests against logging and pipeline projects.

Civilian Review and Complaints Commission chairperson Michelaine Lahaie says in a statement issued today that the investigation will look into the activities and operations of the RCMP “E” Division Community-Industry Response Group.

The group is tasked with providing a co-ordinated response to public order events related to large-scale resource-based industrial projects in British Columbia.

Protesters against old-growth logging on Vancouver Island allege police have used excessive force, such as pepper-spraying people’s faces at close range, as well as shoving and throwing them to the ground.

The complaints commission plans to assess if the group’s procedures followed the law and its own polices.

It also intends to look at whether the group’s polices, procedures and training clearly define both the role of the RCMP and the unit, as well as if they are consistent with the Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

RELATED: Fairy Creek arrests surpass 1,000 in Canada’s largest act of civil disobedience

Fairy Creek watershedforestryPipelineRCMPTrans Mountain pipeline

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Anxiety, fear fill West Virginia’s transgender-health clinic

Just Posted

Tamanawis battles Vancouver College Wednesday (March 8) at Langley Events Centre in the opening round of the 4A senior boys basketball provincials for B.C. school teams. (Submitted photo: Vancouver Sports Pictures)
3 top-tier Surrey teams advance to Elite 8 round of B.C. senior boys hoops championship

TEASER PHOTO ONLY
‘Impossiblist’ Ty Reveen, a Surreyite as kid, aims to open people’s minds to ‘new horizons’

TEASER PHOTO
Low-hanging power lines are a problem for Surrey’s controversial 84 Avenue extension

Protesters rallied at Peace Arch Provincial Park on Wednesday (March 8) afternoon, on International Women’s Day to send a message to CBSA. Part-time employees are reportedly being reverted back to full-time schedules, which many Canada border officers are saying will affect women employees, who have family obligations. (Sobia Moman photo)
VIDEO: Canadian border officers rally at Peace Arch Park

Pop-up banner image