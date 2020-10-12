The Surrey RCMP has released a photo of Omar Ramroop who has not been seen since Oct. 5, 2020. (Surrey RCMP photo)

RCMP want help to find missing man last seen in Cloverdale

The 34-year-old has not been seen for a week.

Surrey RCMP is requesting public assistance in locating a missing male last seen in Cloverdale.

Omar Ramroop was last seen at noon on Monday, Oct. 5, in the 5900 block of 176A Street.

“He has not been seen or heard from since,” said Surrey Staff Sgt. Joe Johal.

Ramroop is described as a 34-year-old South Asian male who is approximately 5’10’ tall, weighs 160 pounds. He and has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing all black clothing.

“Police and family are concerned for his health and well-being. It is out of character for this person to be out of touch this long,” Johal said.

Anyone with information about this person is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at the non-emergency phone number, 604-599-0502, or to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers, at 1-800-222-8477 or www.solvecrime.ca, quoting file number: 2020-158226

.

Got a news tip?

Email: heather.colpitts@langleyadvancetimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

missing personRCMPsurrey rcmp

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Environment Canada warns of strong winds in Metro Vancouver

Just Posted

MEET THE CANDIDATES: Five in the running for the riding of Surrey-Cloverdale

Liberal, NDP, Green, Conservative, and an independent candidate vie for seat

What are you thankful for, Surrey?

In a year filled with bad news, readers share what is right in their lives

RCMP want help to find missing man last seen in Cloverdale

The 34-year-old has not been seen for a week.

Environment Canada warns of strong winds in Metro Vancouver

Surrey, Langley included in statement

SENIORS SCENE: Modified programs planned for autumn

Some seniors’ activities have returned to City of White Rock, with safety protocols in place

Remembrance Day planners scrambling as COVID-19 upends traditional ceremonies

Legion branches are scrambling to plan stripped-down versions of the annual sombre ceremonies

Animal obesity: Tips for tackling weight issues in pets

Leading up to National Pet Obesity Day, B.C. animal nutritionist offers weight check-in for pets

Canadians urged to keep COVID-era Thanksgiving gatherings small, virtual

With daily case counts continuing to rise in several provinces, some restrictions came into effect

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

BC Greens platform looks for changes to transit funding, municipal finance system

The Greens did not have an estimate of how much the plan’s points would cost

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

UPDATED: Two dead following rollover crash into Fraser River in Chilliwack

Crash site at same location where memorial stands for two who died in 2016

Province tracks potential deadly deer virus outbreak on Gulf Islands

No known risk to human health from the virus

10 facts about the unsung hero of Thanksgiving

Did you know that wild turkeys can run up to 19 km an hour?

Most Read