RCMP urge witnesses to identify suspect in Coquitlam restaurant sexual assault

Mounties say suspect is ‘likely being protected by silence’

Coquitlam RCMP are looking for this man in connection to an August sexual assault. (Coquitlam RCMP)

Coquitlam RCMP are asking the public’s help in identifying a suspect in an August sexual assault.

In a Monday news release, police said the suspect was “likely being protected by silence.”

Mounties said that on Aug. 17, a regular customer allegedly sexually assaulted a staff member at a restaurant in the 500-block of Lougheed Highway.

The man is described as a five-foot-ten or five-foot-eleven Caucasian or mixed ethnicity man in his late 20s or early 30s. The man goes by the first name Jordan and has a medium, stocky build and strong hands, with flared nostrils and full lips. He has short, light brown hair that is shaved on the sides and is usually wearing a snap-back baseball hat, worn very low, a puffy jacket and red Air Jordan type pants.

Mounties said restaurant management has been helpful, but that other witnesses have been “less than cooperative.”

“If people are protecting the suspect with a ‘code of silence’, we’re hoping those people understand that the victim is dealing with both physical and psychological consequences,” said Cpl. Michael McLaughlin.

“It’s important that we identify ‘Jordan.’ This case cannot be closed until we do.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 604-945-1550 and quote file 2019-25296, or to remain anonymous, call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

