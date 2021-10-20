RCMP shares pedestrian safety tips after 2 serious collisions, including one fatal crash

According to ICBC, about 44% of pedestrian-involved crashes happen between October and January

Surrey RCMP were at the intersection of 108 Avenue and 140 Street after a crash involving a pedestrian on Oct. 14, 2021. (Photo: Shane MacKichan)

Surrey RCMP is sharing pedestrian safety tips following two serious crashes involving pedestrians last week.

The first, on Oct. 14, happened in the morning at the intersection of 108 Avenue and 140 Street.

The pedestrian, said Const. Sarbjit Sangha, had “significant injuries” and was taken to hospital. She added the driver remained on scene and is cooperating with police.

On Wednesday (Oct. 20), Cpl. Vanessa Munn said the man remained in critical condition.

The second collision, which left one man dead, happened the following day (Oct. 15) in the 12300-block of King George Boulevard, according to a release from Staff Sgt. Andrea McKinney.

McKinney said the driver remained on scene and is cooperating with police.

Now, Surrey RCMP is reminding both pedestrians and drivers how to stay safe during fall and winter months as ICBC reports that about 44 per cent of all collisions involving pedestrians happen between October and January.

October is also Pedestrian Safety Month, noted Munn.

“Both drivers and pedestrians have an equally important role to play in ensuring pedestrian safety.”

For pedestrians, RCMP say:

• Be careful at intersections, watching for drivers turning left or right through the crosswalk as drivers “may be focused on oncoming traffic and not see you”;

• Always use crosswalks and follow the pedestrian signs and traffic signals;

• Never assume a driver has seen you, so always make eye contact “as it is hard to see pedestrians when visibility is poor in fall and winter”;

• Remove headphones and take a break from your phone while crossing the road;

• Be as reflective as possible “to make it easier for drivers to see you in wet weather, at dusk and at night”

And for drivers, police add:

• Regardless of the time of day, vehicles should have their lights on to increase visibility;

• When approaching an intersection always scan right and left for pedestrians before continuing through;

• When using a vehicle, be cautious of pedestrians who may be distracted or unaware of their surroundings if they’re texting, on the phone, headphones in or an umbrella or hood is blocking their vision;

• Stick to the speed limit and drive for the conditions;

• Focus on the road and always leave your phone alone while driving;

• If a vehicle is stopped in front of you or in the lane next to you, they may be stopped for a pedestrian;

• “Expect the unexpected,” as pedestrians may not be crossing within a crosswalk



