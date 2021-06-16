RCMP seize drugs, cash and guns from Maple Ridge house

Heavy weaponry and hard drugs were seized after a heavy police presence descended upon a Maple Ridge home on Friday, June 11.
The Ridge Meadows RCMP’s street enforcement unit executed a search warrant on a property in the 22100 block area of Lougheed Highway, which resulted in three arrests as well as a big haul of suspected illicit goods.
One man and two women were arrested.
One semi-automatic rifle, one revolver hand gun, several rounds of ammunition, suspected drugs – believed to be fentanyl, cocaine, and crystal meth – one body armour vest, and more than $1,100 in cash were seized.
The RCMP’s Lower Mainland integrated emergency response team and Maple Ridge Fire assisted with the incident in case a ‘flash bang’ needed to be used.
Inspector Adam Gander explained during a search warrant process the emergency response team may use a variety of different distractionary devices and methods.
“Out of an abundance of caution, Maple Ridge Fire department assisted Ridge Meadows RCMP as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of everyone involved,” he said.
The investigation is ongoing and charges will be recommended to Crown counsel for a BC Provincial Court process.
