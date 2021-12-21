RCMP seeks suspects, vehicle after early-morning break-and-enter in South Surrey

Surrey RCMP are seeking suspects and a suspect vehicle after an early morning break-and-enter at a business in Morgan Crossing Tuesday. (Surrey RCMP photo)

The Surrey RCMP is asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect vehicle that was used in a break-and-enter at a Morgan Crossing business in South Surrey.

Just before 4:30 a.m. today (Tuesday), police responded to a report of a vehicle smashing the front door of a business – a Calvin Klein clothing store – in the 15700-block of Croydon Drive. The suspects gained access to the store and stole approximately $5,000 worth of merchandise before fleeing the scene in a truck.

The vehicle is described as a 2000s grey Dodge Dakota, with an unknown licence plate number. The truck has damage to the rear lights on the passenger side. Three or four people were inside the vehicle at the time of the offence, according to the RCMP.

According to news release issued Tuesday afternoon, Surrey RCMP officers will be canvassing the neighbourhood and collecting witness statements and any CCTV footage.

Earlier this month, two other businesses in the same area – a Howard Co. clothing store in Morgan Crossing and Coastal Riders in nearby Grandview Corners – were broken into in a similar fashion.

“This kind of brazen break-and-enter, using a vehicle to smash through the glass of a store, is dangerous and causes extensive damage to businesses,” said RCMP Const. Sarbjit Sangha.

“We are aware of two similar previous incidents in South Surrey using a similar method. Our officers are conducting extra patrols in the business corridor and we encourage the public to call police if they see anything suspicious.”

Anyone with information on the crime, or the whereabouts of the vehicle, is asked to call Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.



editorial@peacearchnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

crime