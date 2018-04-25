RCMP seeks dash cam footage in Cloverdale hit and run

RCMP believe same Acura TL involved in two accidents within minutes of each other

The suspect vehicle is described as a grey or silver Acura TL. (Wikimedia Commons)

Surrey RCMP is seeking witnesses to the alleged dangerous operation of a vehicle that may have led to a hit and run incident earlier this month in Cloverdale.

RCMP received reports of a grey/silver Acura TL driving erratically around 8:23 p.m. on Sunday, April 8. The vehicle was travelling eastbound on Fraser Highway at 188 Avenue in Clayton.

Three minutes later, at 8:26 p.m., a vehicle matching that description was allegedly involved in a hit and run collision at the intersection of Fraser Highway and 176 Street.

Soon after that hit and run collision, a second crash happened in the 16600 block of 64 Avenue in west Cloverdale. This second crash involved an Acura TL that RCMP investigators believe is the same vehicle from the two earlier reports.

The driver was arrested at the scene of the crash on 64 Avenue and later released. RCMP say that charges have not been laid, as the investigation is ongoing.

RCMP ask that any witnesses, in particular any drivers who may have dash cam footage of the hit and run collision or the alleged erratic driving behaviour, please contact them at 604-599-0502. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or solvecrime.ca.



editor@cloverdalereporter.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter