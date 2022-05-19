UPDATE: Man missing from South Surrey has been found

Man had been last seen in 1600-block of 140 Street Thursday morning

UPDATE: The missing man has been located and is safe, Surrey RCMP announced at 4:30 p.m. Thursday. His name and photo have been removed from this story.

Surrey RCMP are requesting the public’s help in locating a man missing in South Surrey.

He was reported missing Thursday (May 19) at 1 p.m. from the 1600-block of 140 Street. According to police, he was last seen at about 9:30 a.m. and is believed to be on foot. Family and police are concerned for his well-being, a news release issued Thursday afternoon notes.

Anyone with information that could assist police with locating him is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.



