RCMP seeking dash-cam video after pedestrian hit in 2-vehicle crash in Surrey

Surrey RCMP say all parties involved remained on scene, cooperating with police

Surrey RCMP is seeking dash-cam footage following a two-vehicle crash involving a pedestrian at the intersection of 138th Street and 74th Avenue in Newton on Tuesday (June 22). (Photo: Shane MacKichan)

Surrey RCMP is seeking dash-cam footage following a two-vehicle crash involving a pedestrian in Newton on Tuesday (June 22).

Police were called at 5:21 p.m. Tuesday after a collision at the intersection of 138th Street and 74th Avenue that involved two vehicles and one pedestrian.

Surrey RCMP Corporal Vanessa Munn said the pedestrian, a woman, had “serious” injuries, but they’re “non-life-threatening.” She added the woman was taken to hospital.

While the crash is still under investigation, Munn said “impairment does not appear to be a factor.”

Constable Sarbjit Sangha said all parties involved remained on scene and are cooperating with police.

Now, the Surrey RCMP Criminal Collision Investigation Team is asking the public for dash-cam video “from any vehicles that were in the area and may have captured the collision or the events leading up to it,” according to a release from Sangha Thursday (June 24).

She added police are also looking for witnesses who were in the area at the time of the crash.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502. If you wish to make an anonymous report please contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or solvecrime.ca.



