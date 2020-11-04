RCMP seeking 29-year-old man wanted on warrants in White Rock, Delta

White Rock RCMP is asking for the public’s help in locating a man wanted on a number of warrants.

Surrey resident Kodie Michael Harte, 29, is currently wanted on warrants in connection with a White Rock police file from April for “mischief, personation and obstructing a Peace Officer.”

He also is wanted on a warrant in Delta, White Rock RCMP said in a Twitter post Wednesday morning.

#WantedWednesday Do you know where Kodie Harte is? If so let us know! He has warrants out of White Rock & Delta! @deltapolice @SolveCrime pic.twitter.com/tWFSIZ04Bx — White Rock RCMP (@WhiteRockRCMP) November 4, 2020

Harte is described as a white male, six-foot-one inches tall with medium build, brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call White Rock RCMP at 778-593-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).



editorial@peacearchnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

RCMP