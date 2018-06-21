RCMP seek owner of pianos found in Richmond warehouse

The instruments range in size from small uprights to concert grands

Multiple pianos were discovered in a south Richmond warehouse earlier this month, and the owner has yet to be found.

RCMP said Thursday the pianos range in size, from small uprights to concert grands.

“Pianos are much more than instruments that can convey music. They may have a deep family history dating back multiple generations,” Cpl. Dennis Hwang said.

“The precious memories and sentimental value each piano holds may far outweigh any monetary value. … The owners may be beyond the Richmond area.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Richmond RCMP at 604-278-1212.

