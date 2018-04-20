Aislynn Hanson

B.C. woman known to hitchhike around province missing

Aislynn Hanson, 18, last seen April 13; known to travel throughout B.C. by hitchhiking

Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing Vernon woman.

Aislynn Hanson, 18 was last seen Friday, April 13.

Since Hanson’s disappearance, police have followed up on several leads, however she remains missing.

Hanson is known to travel throughout B.C. by way of hitchhiking and police are very concerned for her health and well-being.

Hanson may also present herself by the alias name of Alice Hendricks.

Hanson is described as Caucasian, five-foot-six, blond hair and blue eyes.

She was last seen wearing a blue knitted toque, beige-coloured pyjamas and dark- or grey-coloured slip-on shoes.

RCMP are asking if anyone has seen Aislynn Hanson, or may know of her whereabouts, they are urged to contact their local police; remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leave a tip online at www.nokscrimestoppers.com.

Previous story
B.C. court relies on Facebook to track down missing defendant
Next story
Delta residents affected in My Waste app data breach

Just Posted

Farnworth says five years too long for feds to deal with organized crime in medical pot

Needs to be dealt with much sooner than that, B.C. Public Safety Minister says

Surrey Knights hockey team owners seek $250,000 for alleged discrimination

Claims have not been proven before BC Human Rights Tribunal and respondents deny the allegations

Province’s $6.5M will help women escape violence, Public Safety Minister announces in Surrey

Mike Farnworth made the funding announcement in Newton Friday morning

Stage 1 watering restrictions to kick in two weeks early

As of May 1, Metro Vancouver residents can only water lawns two days a week instead of three

VAISAKHI: Surrey celebrates Saturday

Up to half a million people expected to gather in Newton for 2018 Surrey Vaisakhi Parade

VAISAKHI: A Surrey piper’s musical harmony

Music director for Crossroads United Church in North Delta plays flute for Indian Standard Time

Video: RCMP investigation gets a deer little photobomb

Princeton RCMP were conducting a drug investigation in Princeton which a deer strolled through

Unions set for national strike against CP Rail

Locomotive engineers, conductors and signals specialists seeking new collective agreements.

B.C. woman known to hitchhike around province missing

Aislynn Hanson, 18, last seen April 13; known to travel throughout B.C. by hitchhiking

B.C. court relies on Facebook to track down missing defendant

A court in Princeton, B.C. relied on Facebook to track down a B.C. missing his court date

Cops corral pig on the loose on Vancouver Island

Police “put the grab” on pig before it can cross the highway on Vancouver Island

Accused in B.C. school stabbing found unfit to stand trial

Decision will put hold on upcoming trial for Gabriel Klein

Producer, DJ Avicii found dead at 28

Swedish-born artist Tim Bergling, was found in Muscat, Oman

Updated: Cars lined up around the block as gas hits 109.9 in B.C. city

The gas wars continue in Vernon, B.C. with prices as low as $109.9 in North Okanagan

Most Read