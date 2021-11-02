RCMP seek help finding woman missing from Kamloops

Shannon White is missing from Kamloops, after she was last heard from Nov. 1. (Contributed)
Shannon White, who drives a Jeep, is missing from Kamloops, after she was last heard from Nov. 1. (Contributed)
Shannon White, who drives a Jeep, is missing from Kamloops, after she was last heard from Nov. 1. (Contributed)
Shannon White, who drives a Jeep, is missing from Kamloops, after she was last heard from Nov. 1. (Contributed)

RCMP are turning to the public to help locate Shannon White, a Kamloops woman who has not been seen since yesterday morning.

White, 32, left home in her black Jeep TJ Monday, Nov. 1 around 8 a.m. but never showed up for work or returned home to her pet, which is out of character.

She was wearing a black shirt and necklace. The 5-5, 180-pound woman has blonde hair, green eyes, fair skin, sometimes wears glasses, has a Medusa lip piercing, a tongue piercing and several large arm tattoos, including a portrait of her dog, Buddy.

White is known to go off-roading in her 1997 Jeep, B.C. license plate KA0 22N, named Wander Lust. It has a turquoise palm print decal on the driver’s side mirror, and the Wander Lust decal on the passenger side in turquoise.

“Police are concerned for Ms. White’s well-being,” Kamloops RCMP Const. Crystal Evelyn said.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000 and reference file number 2021-38286.

READ MORE: Alberta couple and cat missing in B.C. located

READ MORE: B.C. reports 406 new COVID cases, 5 deaths as first doses reaches 90%

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Missing womanRCMP

Previous story
UPDATE: South Surrey/White Rock neighbourhoods’ power restored
Next story
Progressive Conservative Leader Heather Stefanson sworn in as Manitoba’s new premier

Just Posted

World War II Veteran and POW Hans Andersen, then 98, lays a wreath for POWs at the Cloverdale Cenotaph in 2019. This year, Andersen and another former POW, Rick Deck will both lay wreaths at the Cloverdale Cenotaph. Both men turned 100 this year. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
Two 100-year-old former POWs to lay wreaths during Remembrance Day ceremony in Cloverdale this year

The Clayton Community Centre is seen Jan. 26, 2021. The rec. centre was recently awarded a bronze medal for its architectural design. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
Clayton Community Centre wins architecture award

A woman looks at archival slides. (Photo submitted: Chung Chow, Surrey Archives)
Surrey Archives to offer tips on how to best care for family heirlooms

Kevin Wise helps his father Reginald Wise lay a wreath at the Cloverdale Cenotaph Aug. 19, 2021, on the 79th anniversary of the Dieppe raid in World War II. Wise, a Second World War veteran, passed away Oct. 29. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
Cloverdale WWII veteran passes away