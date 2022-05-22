(File photo/Black Press Media)

(File photo/Black Press Media)

RCMP searching for suspect after victim was sexually assaulted in Surrey

The police were called about a break-and-enter on Saturday morning

Surrey RCMP is asking for the public’s help regarding a report they received about a break-and-enter to a home where a female was sexually assaulted by an unknown male.

Police were called to the 12900 block of 101A Avenue in Surrey at around 6:40 a.m. about the home invasion. Once they got to the scene and spoke with the female resident, she reported that she had been sexually assaulted by a male, Surrey RCMP said in a news release on Saturday (May 21).

The victim does not know the male who assaulted her. After speaking with police, she was taken to a hospital for treatment of her injuries, that police said were “non-life threatening.”

The male suspect is described as being in his mid-30s, has fair skin, is about 5’6 in height and was wearing dark-coloured clothing.

Surrey RCMP’s Special Victims Unit is conducting the investigation and is asking anyone with information to contact police. If anyone has CCTV or dash cam footage from the morning of May 21 near the 12900 block of 101A Ave, they are asked to contact investigators at 604-599-0502.

City of SurreyRCMPsexual assault

Previous story
A year of trauma, catharsis and finally peace for some survivors of Kamloops school
Next story
Man injured after shooting in Surrey home

Just Posted

White Rock City Hall sign. (File photo)
New director of finance appointed for City of White Rock

Police tape is shown in Toronto Tuesday, May 2, 2017. Statistics Canada says the country's crime rate ticked up again in 2018, for a fourth year in a row, though it was still lower than it was a decade ago. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy
CRIMESTOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of May 22

High school ultimate (frisbee) teams from across B.C. will play for provincial championships at Newton Athletic Park in Surrey from May 26-29. (File photo: Nick Greenizan)
B.C. school ball hockey and ultimate frisbee championships played in Surrey from May 26-29

(RCMP logo)
More arrests made in Cloverdale teen swarm attack