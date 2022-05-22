RCMP searching for suspect after victim was sexually assaulted in Surrey

Surrey RCMP is asking for the public’s help regarding a report they received about a break-and-enter to a home where a female was sexually assaulted by an unknown male.

Police were called to the 12900 block of 101A Avenue in Surrey at around 6:40 a.m. about the home invasion. Once they got to the scene and spoke with the female resident, she reported that she had been sexually assaulted by a male, Surrey RCMP said in a news release on Saturday (May 21).

The victim does not know the male who assaulted her. After speaking with police, she was taken to a hospital for treatment of her injuries, that police said were “non-life threatening.”

The male suspect is described as being in his mid-30s, has fair skin, is about 5’6 in height and was wearing dark-coloured clothing.

Surrey RCMP’s Special Victims Unit is conducting the investigation and is asking anyone with information to contact police. If anyone has CCTV or dash cam footage from the morning of May 21 near the 12900 block of 101A Ave, they are asked to contact investigators at 604-599-0502.

