RCMP seize crabs, vessel in Surrey

Charges pending against 50-year-old man

A B.C. man is under police investigation after RCMP searched a vessel in Surrey and found three large coolers full of crabs.

According to an RCMP news release issued today, the Vancouver Pacific Shiprider Program observed a suspicious vessel being removed from the water at a marina.

The suspect was arrested for illegal possession of crabs and the Department of Fisheries and Oceans were contacted to conduct a Fisheries Act investigation, according to the release.

Police seized 89 crabs, and returned them to the ocean.

RCMP Shiprider members also conducted an impaired-driving investigation and served a three-day immediate roadside probation.

A truck and 21’ Bayliner vessel and boat registered to the suspect were seized.

Police say charges are pending against a 50-year-old man.

More to come…

 

Previous story
Anti-SOGI talk at Surrey church met with counter protest
Next story
Former B.C. education minister considers Langley mayoral run

Just Posted

RCMP seize crabs, vessel in Surrey

Charges pending against 50-year-old man

Newton Days gatherings at ‘Grove’ on Saturdays in July

BIA-hosted events held next to Newton Recreation Centre

BIA takes issue with city’s parking plan for downtown Cloverdale

Parking proposal outlined in Cloverdale town centre plan proposal just ‘doesn’t add up’

Anti-SOGI talk at Surrey church met with counter protest

Pro-SOGI rallier and Surrey trustee candidate Cindy Dalglish said the goal was to ‘show support for all students in the district’

Knives thrown at White Rock police responding to ‘scene of a disturbance’

No significant injuries: staff sergeant

VIDEO: Seal escapes hungry orcas by climbing aboard tourist boat

Whales circulate nearby as seal finds refuge

Trans Mountain gets ready for B.C. pipeline installation

North Thompson line, Burnaby terminal work scheduled

Burnaby Mountie sent to hospital after hit-and-run

RCMP are searching for a grey SUV

B.C. man charged with two counts of animal cruelty after 46 dogs seized

SPCA invesigation concludes after dogs seized from a rural property north of Williams Lake

Former B.C. education minister considers Langley mayoral run

Promises decision about running for Langley City mayor by early August

Former Olympic rower pleads guilty to fraud in B.C.

Harold Backer made his plea in Victoria on Wednesday; the Crown is seeking a 13-month jail sentence

Okanagan farm gets creative protecting cherries from birds

Vernon farmer brings in fun fruit protection measures

Dragons home in Surrey for pro league’s ‘Final Four’ basketball playoffs

MLBA teams to battle at Panorama Ridge Secondary gym this weekend

B.C. VIEWS: Cannabis Day celebration put off until October

Another government monopoly, what could go wrong?

Most Read