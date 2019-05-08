(Surrey RCMP)

RCMP search for missing 18-year-old, last seen in Clayton

Samuel Sczebel was last seen in Clayton Heights on Tuesday night

Surrey RCMP is asking for the public’s help to find a missing 18-year-old.

Samuel Sczebel was last seen in Clayton Heights at 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday (May 7).

He’s described by police as a white male, 5’6”, 119 lbs, with long hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a black baseball hat, black hoodie, dark pants, black and white skateboard shoes. He was carrying a backpack.

Police and family are concerned for his health and well-being.

Anyone with information about where Samuel could be is asked to call RCMP at 604-599-0502 or Crime Stoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous at 1-800-222-8477 or www.solvecrime.ca.


