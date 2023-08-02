The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police “E” Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. Prince George RCMP say that investigations into two unrelated deaths of women in the city within a day are now being investigated as homicides. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police “E” Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. Prince George RCMP say that investigations into two unrelated deaths of women in the city within a day are now being investigated as homicides. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

RCMP say unrelated deaths of 2 women in northern B.C. within a day are homicides

There have been 8 homicides in Prince George in 2023

Prince George RCMP say the deaths of two women within a day in July are now being investigated as separate homicides.

The first investigation was a suspicious death on July 17 after a woman was found in the 1500-block of Victoria Street. The next day, police were called for a home invasion in the 2100-block of Upland Street. A 22-year-old woman was found dead.

Police have not released further details about the woman in the first homicide.

READ MORE: Woman, 22, dead after northern B.C. home invasion, police say

“Investigators in the Serious Crime Unit and Forensic Identification Section are working tirelessly as they continue to move both investigations forward. We are also working closely with the families that have been effected by these tragedies, helping to support them in their time of grief,” said Cpl. Jennifer Cooper, media relations officer for the Prince George RCMP.

Anyone with any information on either incident is asked to call the Prince George RCMP at 250-561-3300 or contact CrimeStoppers a 1-800-222-8477 or northernbccrimestoppers.ca.

It brings the number of homicides to eight in Prince George for 2023.

Just a month earlier, Prince George RCMP were called to another home invasion turned homicide.

Mounties were first called to a home in the 300-block of Nicholson Street South on June 19 around 8 p.m. for a report of a home invasion where officers found a man inside “suffering from life-threatening injuries” and a woman with “severe, but non-life-threatening injuries.”

The man died of his injuries several days later.

READ MORE: Northern B.C. home invasion now a homicide, police say

@laurenpcollins1
lauren.collins@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

HomicideRCMP

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Surrey vet clinic loses bid to get TikTok posts deleted in defamation case
Next story
Firefighter killed in B.C. identified as Zak Muise of Kelowna

Just Posted

(Submitted photo: Fraser Health)
Surrey woman becomes first nurse practitioner clinician scientist in B.C.

Organizers Cindy Poppy and Deanna Pedersen, of the White Rock Events Society, are excited for this September’s launch of the P’Quals White Rock Promenade Sculpture Competition – a new event which doesn’t involve either sand or the beach. Contributed photo
White Rock sculpture competition debut set for September

Surrey Symphony Society has been among Cultural Grant recipients in the city. (Contributed photo)
Grants of up to $25K will go to some Surrey arts/culture groups that apply by Oct. 3

The 2023 Cloverdale Spurs U11 A players and coaching staff are seen in a recent team photo. The Spurs will host nine teams from across the province for the 2023 BCMBA U11 A Provincial Championships. The tournament will be played at Cloverdale Ball Park from Aug. 3 - 6. (Photo submitted: Kristy Tomyk)
Cloverdale Spurs to host 2023 U11 A provincial championships Aug. 3 – 6