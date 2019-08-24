Police on scene at Surrey Memorial Hospital Friday night (Aug. 23). (Photo: Shane MacKichan)

RCMP respond to incident at Surrey Memorial Hospital

Police were also on scene at a nearby apartment complex

Surrey RCMP responded to an incident at Surrey Memorial Hospital Friday night (Aug. 23).

A Black Press Media freelancer on scene said that “followinng reports of a person with a gunshot wound” being dropped off at the hospital, Surrey RCMP and the arrived on scene around 8 p.m. and the “ER was quickly locked down.”

The freelancer said there was a vehicle behind police tape at the hospital as well.

At the same time, police were on scene of an apartment complex in the 13500-block of 96th Avenue.

More to come.

