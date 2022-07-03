Twenty-year-old Surrey woman is missing (Lauren Collins File photo/Contributed photo)

RCMP request help locating Missing Surrey woman

The missing female has not been seen or heard from since Canada Day

Surrey RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing 20-year-old woman.

Simranjit Kaur was last seen at on Friday (July 1) at 9:00 pm in the 13500 block of 89 Avenue in Surrey. Her family and friends have not seen or heard from her since.

Kaur is a South-Asian woman, five-foot-five in height, 180 pounds in weight and has long black hair and dark eyes.

She was last seen wearing black leggings, a black long sleeved shirt, black Adidas running shoes and carrying a black purse. Her family is concerned for her health and well-being.

It is out of character for Kaur to be out of touch this long.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Kaur is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.solvecrime.ca, quoting file number 2022-96285.

