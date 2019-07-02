Composite sketches of two men suspected in an alleged home invasion. (RCMP)

RCMP release sketches, renew call for info in alleged 2018 Coquitlam home invasion

Two people were hurt in the alleged incident

Coquitlam RCMP are renewing their plea for information about an alleged 2018 home invasion.

On Tuesday, police released two new suspect sketches from a Feb. 9, 2018, alleged home invasion that happened around 8:30 p.m.

Police said they got a 911 call that three men had broken through the front door of a home in the 600 block of Poirier Street. Three people were home at the time and two of them received minor injuries.

The first man is described as 20 to 30-year-old South Asian man of medium height and build with a short, well-defined beard, short dark brown hair and dark eyes and wearing a track suit with red and white features and a high visibility vest.

The second man is described as a 40 to 50-year-old Caucasian man of shorter than average height with a large, stocky and muscular build. He has light blue or green eyes with brown hair and was said to be wearing a toque and a high visibility orange jacket.

The third man is described as a tall slim man dressed in all black.

RCMP said the victims were not known to them and the alleged home invasion is not considered part of a wider conflict.

