Surrey RCMP have released this image showing a suspect vehicle in connection to a shooting in Fraser Heights Sept. 3.

Fraser Heights

RCMP release photos of suspect vehicle in latest Surrey shooting

The vehicle is a black Dodge Journey

Surrey RCMP have released pictures of a suspect vehicle in connection with the Sept. 3 shooting in Fraser Heights.

Surveillance images show a black Dodge Journey driving in front of homes around 4:50 p.m., around the time of the shooting. Police didn’t say the exact location of the footage, but that it was “near the scene.”

Two men were hurt in the “targeted” shooting in the 15900-block of 111th Avenue around 4:50 p.m. on Tuesday.

Officers arrived and say they found two men who had “apparent gun-shot wounds.” Police say both men were taken to the hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Footage from the scene showed a black Chrysler 300 riddled with bullet holes, sitting on a grass lawn in a residential area.

According to a Black Press Media freelancer at the scene, “two victims were shot while in a Chrysler 300 that was on 111th Ave then sped off and crashed onto the lawn of a home on 150th Street.”

Thomas Gabriel Saul is one of the men who were injured, and on Wednesday Surrey RCMP warned that he was a risk to public safety.

Police said Saul, 35, has been the target of “recent incidents,” including the Sept. 3 shooting that they believe was connected to drug trafficking in that neighbourhood.

Anyone with information about this vehicle, or any additional information about this incident is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or, if they wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or go to solvecrime.ca.

Surrey RCMP are also holding a neighbourhood outreach event at the Fraser Heights Village Centre Thursday, from 4 to 7 p.m.

The neighbourhood outreaches, according to a flyer, is for when “a neighbourhood experiences a traumatic incident, particularly during the daytime hours, we know that people can have questions around safety.”

– with files from Amy Reid

