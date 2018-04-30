RCMP release composite drawing of suspect in Hawthorne Park sexual assault

Police say woman was grabbed from behind while walking on a trail

Surrey Mounties have released a composite sketch of a suspect in the alleged sexual assault of a woman in North Surrey’s Hawthorne Park last October.

Police said the crime happened at 2 p.m. Oct. 15, in the 10500 block of 144th Street. The alleged victim was walking on a trial when she was grabbed from behind and sexually assaulted off trail, Corporal Elenore Sturko said.

“Following the assault the suspect left the area and the woman was able to leave the park,” Sturko said. “The woman was injured in the assault and was taken to the hospital by a family member.”

The suspect is about five feet eight inches tall, has short black hair, a short well-groomed beard, brown eyes, and his nose is broad and flat. He was wearing blue “basketball-type” shorts with a stripe down the side, a blue matching jacket, white short and he had a black backpack, Sturko said.

She said the RCMP learned of the alleged assault on April 9 and immediately began investigating. Police ask anyone who can identify the suspect to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.


tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com
