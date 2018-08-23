RCMP probe suspicious death after body found along Highway 1

Police believe the body found around 10 kilometres north of Boston Bar was not a random act

Police are investigating a suspicious death after a body was found north of Boston Bar along Highway 1.

On Wednesday, Aug. 22 at 7:45 p.m. RCMP responded to a report of a “suspicious occurrence” along Highway 1 approximately 10 kilometres north of Boston Bar. When they reached the scene, officers found one deceased person and arrested another person, who remains in custody.

One Hope RCMP officer, a tow truck and a white Chevy Astro van was all that was left when The Hope Standard reached the scene near Ainslie Creek on Highway 1.

While police did not release information about the deceased person, the investigation is ongoing and police believe it is not a random act.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT), Hope RCMP and the Chilliwack RCMP Serious Crime Unit are working on the case.

Boston Bar resident Sophie Olsen said she was driving home from Lytton around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday when she saw a Chevy Astro parked at the far end of the pullout. Shortly after she saw police cars approach the area.

Do you have more information about this story? Get in touch with The Hope Standard via 778-838-1790 or emelie.peacock@hopestandard.com.

Previous story
Four fires merge near Telegraph Creek
Next story
Traffic tickets up, theft-from-auto down in Delta this spring

Just Posted

Surrey, Maple Ridge men charged after alleged Port Coquitlam home invasion

Police say more charges possible, after 11 people arrested at a Maple Ridge home in connection to the incident

Mountie charged in Lower Mainland sex crime involving minor

Appeared Wednesday in Surrey court

Traffic tickets up, theft-from-auto down in Delta this spring

Crime statistics show Delta maintained its low crime rate, despite small increases in some offences

Surrey man charged, drugs seized after Mountie, dog bear sprayed

Police say Air 1 tracked a suspect when the driver of an allegedly stolen vehicle fled a traffic stop in Surrey

Lines drawn in White Rock sandcastle controversy

Scaled-down event should pose no threat, organizers believe

VIDEO: B.C. health officials to host online naloxone training

Fraser Health Authority is hosting an overdose response demonstration on its Facebook page

Mt. Hicks fire threatens homes as it moves west

Agassiz crews monitor blaze around the clock

Jane Goodall to appear at Vancouver International Film Festival

Proceeds from the Oct. 4 screening will support the Jane Goodall Institute of Canada

B.C. museum receives donation of 52-million-year-old fossils

Over 18,000 specimens from heritage site outside Cache Creek, B.C. will lead to new scientific discoveries

RCMP probe suspicious death after body found along Highway 1

Police believe the body found around 10 kilometres north of Boston Bar was not a random act

Four fires merge near Telegraph Creek

Northern B.C.’s Alkali Lake blaze now at 118,000 hectares

Abbotsford cops confirm 1st tickets issued over Gladys homeless camp

Tickets came day after pedestrian fatally struck on Gladys Avenue near homeless camp in July

B.C. towns to premier: Show us the marijuana money

Local governments face enforcement costs, pressure on farmland

Legendary B.C. lacrosse team reunion will recount titles, terror

Goalie Rich Zecchel is still frightened to fly and recalls the crash-landing of a DC-3 in a field.

Most Read