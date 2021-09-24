RCMP pay increase will have ‘significant impact’ on Surrey’s budget, report says

A corporate report coming before Surrey city council on Monday says this first collective agreement ratified in RCMP history with the federal government will have a “significant” impact on the city’s budget.

The authors of the report are Surrey’s general manager of finance Kam Grewal and Terry Waterhouse, the general manager of Surrey’s policing transition. Their report notes that the city’s share of costs, for April 1, 2017 to March 31, 2022, might amount to $42,800 per constable upward to $55,700 for staff sergeants. Meantime, the funds city hall set aside for retroactive payments, at 2.5 per cent each year, equates to about $30,000 per constable to $39,000 per staff sergeant covering that same time period.

The Surrey RCMP is Canada’s largest RCMP detachment, with 843 Mounties.

“The ratification of the RCMP members’ collective agreement will have significant financial implications on the City’s 2021 budget and will continue to have an impact on the on-going RCMP Contract budget,” the report states. “Provisions that have been made for pay raises and any associated benefit increases or any other considerations will have a direct impact on the current and future year budgets. Obtaining details regarding specific implications of the ratified agreement to the City will assist the City with its short-term and long-term financial planning.”

The Supreme Court of Canada ruled in 2015 that Mounties have a right to unionize and bargain collectively. After more that two years of bargaining, the RCMP’s rank-and-file ratified their first collective agreement this past August, represented by the National Police Federation. The six-year agreement, ending on March 31, 2023, applies to more than 19,000 Mounties below the rank of inspector and reservists. No local governments were at the bargaining table or consulted, the corporate report notes.

“The overall impact of this increase will be significantly higher than just the difference in base salary increases set aside at 2.5 per cent each year and the base salary increases ratified by the members,” Waterhouse and Grewal write. “The impact of this agreement on member benefits is also not known at this time. To-date, the City has not received any direct communication regarding the total financial impact of the increase in retroactive payments to the City. Increases for anyone above the rank of Inspector are also not known at this time. The total financial impact on the City will be based on the number and rank of members deployed by the RCMP detachment during each of the years after April 1, 2017.”



