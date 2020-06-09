RCMP are on the scene near the intersection of Malabar Avenue and Bergstrom Road, which is the westernmost border between White Rock and Surrey. (Aaron Hinks photo)

RCMP on scene at White Rock, Surrey border

Seven police vehicles, one ambulance in area

Several RCMP vehicles from both White Rock and Surrey have converged near the intersection of Malabar Avenue and Bergstrom Road, on the westernmost border between the two cities this afternoon.

Seven police vehicles are currently in the area, though there were as many as 13 earlier Tuesday afternoon, according to witnesses. An ambulance is also on the scene.

One witness told Peace Arch News that at one point officers had guns drawn.

Surrey RCMP referred inquiries to the White Rock detachment. A call to White Rock RCMP has not yet been returned.

More to come…


editorial@peacearchnews.com
