RCMP officers, citizens recognized at Surrey’s Officer in Charge Awards

Awards handed out in series of smaller ceremonies due to COVID-19 pandemic

This year’s Surrey RCMP Officer in Charge Awards were handed out in a series of smaller ceremonies, rather than one large one, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Surrey RCMP photo)

More than 200 people were honoured at the Surrey RCMP’s 2020 Officer in Charge Awards, which this year were handed out over the course of six months, in smaller groups, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The awards honour individuals and groups for a “variety of achievements including courageous actions, investigational excellence, and innovative problem-solving,” according to a news release issued Thursday afternoon.

Normally, the awards are a large in-person event held in June.

This year, more than 70 awards were handed out, recognizing 220 people, including Cst. Jennifer Brady, a member of the Surrey RCMP’s Financial Crimes Unit, who was recognized for her “outstanding work in a multi-jurisdictional fraud investigation totaling more than $458,000 in stolen funds,”; and a pair of “frontline officers” – Cst. Chamberlain and Cst. Van Breugel (no first names provided) – were were awarded for their “quick and heroic actions” after discovering two occupants in a vehicle suffering from a suspected drug overdose. The officers administered Naloxone, which the release notes, “ultimately saved their lives.”

Officers from Surrey RCMP’s Property Crime Target team were also commended for their work in a complex project where three suspects were identified for their involvement in multiple break-ins, auto thefts and frauds in multiple cities not just in B.C, but in Calgary, too.

Other award recipients were recognized for work with drug trafficking, firearms possession and sexual assault investigations, while others involved “life-saving measures” related to drug and mental-health calls.

“These awards recognize efforts that go above and beyond the normal call of duty,” said Asst. Cmsr. Brian Edwards, Surrey RCMP’s Officer in Charge.

“I am very proud that we have so many deserving officers, municipal employees and citizens who have made exceptional contributions to public safety in Surrey.”


