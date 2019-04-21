Police said all injuries are non-life threatening. (File photo)

RCMP looking for witnesses to four-vehicle crash in Burnaby

Police suspect impaired driving was a contributing factor

Impaired driving may have been a factor in a four-vehicle collision last Friday.

According to a Sunday morning RCMP tweet, the crash, which involved a motorcycle, happened just after 10 a.m. on April 19 at Imperial Street and McKay Avenue.

Drivers and passengers walked away with non-life threatening injuries, according to the RCMP, who are looking for witnesses to the motor vehicle incident.

READ MORE: RCMP probe seven suspicious fires at ‘little free libraries’ in Coquitlam

Anyone with information is asked to contact Burnaby RCMP.


joti.grewal@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Man dies in snowmobile accident during Sun Peaks race near Kamloops
Next story
VIDEO: Langley firefighters spend hours battling blaze in vacant home

Just Posted

Semiahmoo students to raise awareness about acid throwing

The Grade 11 students are to host a fundraiser for victims

VIDEO: Surrey Vaisakhi Parade floods Newton streets

Hundreds of thousands of people attended the annual event

Four Surrey students head to New Brunswick for Canada-wide science fair

Three projects move to nationals following regional fair at KPU

VAISAKHI EXPLAINED: Founding of the Khalsa was a seminal event in Sikh history

There are five K’s – articles of faith – worn by baptized Sikhs

Man ‘seriously’ injured in crash after driving wrong way on Highway 17: Surrey RCMP

Police say the sedan hit a transport truck, then another car

VIDEO: Easter animal party at Museum of Surrey

Children had a chance to meet with Easter reptiles, falcons, owls and of course, bunnies.

VIDEO: Langley firefighters spend hours battling blaze in vacant home

Cause of the late-night fire in Willoughby is still under investigation

B.C. fire department rescues kittens

Enderby homeowner not aware kittens in wood pile near garbage pile fire that got out of hand

RCMP looking for witnesses to four-vehicle crash in Burnaby

Police suspect impaired driving was a contributing factor

Man dies in snowmobile accident during Sun Peaks race near Kamloops

The remainder of races have been cancelled

QUIZ: How much do you know about Easter?

Take this short quiz and put your knowledge to the test

B.C. VIEWS: NDP’s lawyer show is turning into a horror movie

Court actions pile up over pipelines, car insurance, care aides

Global Affairs warns Canadians in Sri Lanka there could be more attacks

A series of bomb blasts killed at least 207 people and injured hundreds more

VIDEO: Fan support almost deafening as Giants take Game 2 in finals

Vancouver G-Men cap comeback with thrilling third period to beat Spokane 4-2 on home ice in Langley

Most Read