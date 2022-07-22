Surrey RCMP, pictured in June. 2022. (Photo: Lauren Collins)

UPDATE: Police say the 46-year-old man has been found

Police say he has been located safe

UPDATE: Police say he has been found

Police are looking for a missing 46-year-old man who was reported missing from a home in Newton Thursday (July 21).

Gurdeep Grewal was reported missing from a residence in East Newton, according to Surrey RCMP Const. Gurvinder Ghag.

A release notes that family is concerned for Grewal’s wellbeing “as they have not been able to make contact with him.”

Grewal is described as South Asian, five-foot-eight, 135 lbs., with short hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a grey hoodie, grey pants and black sandals.

Anyone with information about Grewal is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 1-800-222-8477 or solvecrime.ca.


lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Lauren on Twitter

missing personsurrey rcmp

Previous story
Canada shares expertise on moving grain from Ukraine, but faith in Russia ‘nil’
Next story
B.C. will no longer jail immigrants on behalf of Canada Border Services

Just Posted

The Cloverdale U11 AAA Tier 2 Spurs baseball team. The squad will host their division’s provincial championship tournament July 28 - 31 at Cloverdale Ball Park. (Image via surrey.ca)
Cloverdale to host 2022 U11 AAA provincial championships

Head coach Shannon Maion is see with her daughter Natalie (left) after Cloverdale’s U11 Fury captured provincial softball gold earlier in July. At right Maion is seen playing for Team Canada in 2002. This year, Maion chose not to enter her team in year-round softball training, instead allowing her players to focus on the multi-sport approach. Maion said, “We showed that you do not have to be playing year round at this age in order to be successful.” (Photos submitted: Shannon Maion)
Cloverdale softball coach finds success with ‘multi-sport’ approach

Music is performed on veena during an event hosted by Sanskriti Cultural Awareness Society of BC, which is planning another Festival of India at Surrey’s Holland Park on Saturday, July 30. (Submitted photo)
Back-to-back festivals celebrate India, Jamaica at Surrey park on July’s final weekend

December 2018 saw 13 impaired drivers removed from the road by the Oceanside RCMP, up from three in 2017 and nine in 2016.
Surrey RCMP arrest two men with ‘ties to Lower Mainland gang conflict’

Pop-up banner image ×