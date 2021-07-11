Bryon Andronik was last seen July 10, 2021, at his mother’s residence on the 2800-block of 156 Street. (RCMP handout)

RCMP looking for missing man last seen in South Surrey

Police asking for public’s help in locating Bryon Andronik

Surrey RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing man.

In a news release issued Sunday morning, police said Bryon Andronik was last seen July 10 at his mother’s residence on the 2800-block of 156 Street. He has not been seen since.

Police describe Andronik as a 29-year-old Caucasian man, 5’11” tall, 175 pounds, shoulder length light brown hair, medium build and hazel eyes.

“Police and family are concerned for his health and well-being,” police said in the release.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Andronik are asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 quoting file number 21-90807.

