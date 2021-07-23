RCMP look for second suspect in bitcoin ATM robberies in Surrey, Langley

Surrey RCMP is asking for the public’s help in identifying the second suspect in a series of bitcoin ATM robberies and property crimes in both Surrey and Langley. (Photos: Surrey RCMP handout)

Surrey RCMP is asking for the public’s help in identifying the second suspect in a series of bitcoin ATM robberies and property crimes in both Surrey and Langley.

Bryce Telford, the first suspect in the incidents, is facing 10 charges, including robbery and theft in four separate incidents, according to a release from Surrey RCMP Sergeant Elenore Sturko Friday (July 23, 2021).

Sturko said allegations against Telford, 24, include the alleged theft of a bitcoin ATM from a business in the 20600-block of Willoughby Town Centre Drive on June 11.

Now, police are looking to identify a second suspect in that incident.

The suspect, according to police, is described as Caucasian, in his 20s, six feet tall, 160 lbs. He has short brown hair, and was wearing grey sweatpants and a grey, white and black Champion hoodie.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502. If you wish to make an anonymous report please contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or solvecrime.ca.



