RCMP look for missing teen last seen in Surrey

14-year-old Gerrit Surette last seen in the Whalley area

Police say Gerrit Surette was last seen on Friday, Oct. 29 at about 7 p.m. in the 13800-block of 102 Avenue. (Photo: Surrey RCMP handout)

Surrey RCMP is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teen.

Gerrit Surette, 14, was last seen in the 13800-block of 102 Avenue on Friday (Oct. 29) around 7 p.m., according to a release from Surrey RCMP Staff Sgt. Sam Sanghera Saturday.

Gerrit is described as white, five-foot-seven, 150 lbs. He is slim, with a short, dirty blonde hair. He was last seen wearing a red hoodie, grey pants and black Air Force One shoes.

Anyone with information about Gerrit is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.



lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com

missing personsurrey rcmp