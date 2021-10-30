Police say Gerrit Surette was last seen on Friday, Oct. 29 at about 7 p.m. in the 13800-block of 102 Avenue. (Photo: Surrey RCMP handout)

RCMP look for missing teen last seen in Surrey

14-year-old Gerrit Surette last seen in the Whalley area

Surrey RCMP is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teen.

Gerrit Surette, 14, was last seen in the 13800-block of 102 Avenue on Friday (Oct. 29) around 7 p.m., according to a release from Surrey RCMP Staff Sgt. Sam Sanghera Saturday.

Gerrit is described as white, five-foot-seven, 150 lbs. He is slim, with a short, dirty blonde hair. He was last seen wearing a red hoodie, grey pants and black Air Force One shoes.

Anyone with information about Gerrit is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.


