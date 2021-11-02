RCMP look for missing 14-year-old last seen in Surrey

Lucia (Kai) Gaudioso last seen in the 14700-block of 74 Avenue

Surrey RCMP is asking for the public’s help in finding missing teenager, Lucia (Kai) Gaudioso. Police say Gaudioso now has black hair. (Photo: Surrey RCMP handout)

Surrey RCMP is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing teenager.

Lucia (Kai) Gaudioso, 14, was last seen in the 14700-block of 74 Avenue on Monday (Nov. 1) at 6 p.m., according to a release from Sgt. Sam Sanghera.

Police said Gaudioso may be headed to Vancouver, using public transit.

Gaudioso is described as Hispanic, five-foot-one, 135 lbs., with short black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a grey hoodie, black shirt, black shorts and black shoes, with a red Adidas backpack.

Anyone with information about Gaudios is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.



lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Lauren on Twitter

missing personsurrey rcmp