RCMP issued $7,360 in fines to households that disobeyed health orders over Christmas

Three Surrey homeowners who misbehaved over the Christmas holidays might not have received a lump of coal in their stocking this year. They were, however, each handed a $2,300 fine from the Surrey RCMP.

Surrey RCMP told Peace Arch News Wednesday that it handed out $7,360 in fines to homeowners and party goers who did not comply with public health orders.

Mounties say the Covid Enforcement and Compliance team issued five violation tickets under the COVID-19 Related Measures Act between Christmas Eve and Boxing Day.

Three homeowners were handed a $2,300 violation ticket each for hosting a gathering contrary to the order, while two party goers were given a $230 fine each for failing to comply with police direction.

In White Rock, police told PAN they received calls of concern from residents and visited a number of residences to check, and/or educate, people on the health order. White Rock police did not issue any violation tickets.

Issued Nov. 19, the public health order, which is in effect until Jan. 8, prohibits gatherings of any size inside a residence with anyone outside of the household or core bubble.

For most people, a “core bubble” is their immediate household. An immediate household is a group of people who live in the same dwelling. For others, including people who live alone, their core bubble may also contain a partner, relative, friend or co-parent who lives in a different household.

Activities permitted under the order include going for a walk, but “make sure a walk does not turn into a group of people meeting outside,” parents carpooling kids to and from school, grandparents providing child car, and public pools and public skating rinks are allowed, when not associated with an event.

“Do not look for loopholes or excuses to gather,” the order states.

